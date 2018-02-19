Home / Home
Barry Jacobsen ....Myrtue Medical Center CEO

Hospital CEO delivers message to staff regarding Des Moines Register’s exposé on Dr. Fung

Mon, 02/19/2018 - 1:51pm admin
Any type of sexual misconduct involving any medical professional affiliated with this organization and any patient will not be tolerated and that any claim or accusation of such misconduct will be promptly and thoroughly investigated and brought to the attention of the proper authorities." Barry Jacobsen....Myrtue Medical Center CEO

    HARLAN – Myrtue Medical Chief Executive Officer Barry Jacobsen this week in a letter to staff addressed the expose by The Des Moines Register regarding sexual abuse allegations against former Harlan physician Dr. Wing-Tai Fung.
    The articles appeared online last week and in the print edition on Sunday, Feb. 11.
    In addition to addressing staff, Jacobsen also provided a copy of his initial statement to The Des Moines Register, a portion of which was used in the articles.
Here is the information.
    “With respect to the recent articles regarding Dr. Fung, I fully support the Register’s effort to bring awareness to this very important topic.  I believe articles like this help pave the way for victims to feel more comfortable in telling their story."

