Hospital CEO delivers message to staff regarding Des Moines Register’s exposé on Dr. Fung
HARLAN – Myrtue Medical Chief Executive Officer Barry Jacobsen this week in a letter to staff addressed the expose by The Des Moines Register regarding sexual abuse allegations against former Harlan physician Dr. Wing-Tai Fung.
The articles appeared online last week and in the print edition on Sunday, Feb. 11.
In addition to addressing staff, Jacobsen also provided a copy of his initial statement to The Des Moines Register, a portion of which was used in the articles.
Here is the information.
“With respect to the recent articles regarding Dr. Fung, I fully support the Register’s effort to bring awareness to this very important topic. I believe articles like this help pave the way for victims to feel more comfortable in telling their story."
