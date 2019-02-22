Hospital reviews future expansion options

HARLAN -- The facility master planning process for Myrtue Medical Center entered the second phase when the MMC Board of Trustees approved an amendment to the existing agreement with Shive-Hattery Architecture + Engineering, West Des Moines, to continue with design plan proposals.

The design and site plan options would address seven areas including but not limited to: the Harlan Clinic (Rural Health Clinic), behavioral health, pharmacy, emergency department, MRI (fixed), aging mechanical/electrical infrastructure and cafeteria serving area.

MMC CEO Barry Jacobsen said discussion about the master facility plan began in 2014. This amendment would allow Shive-Hattery to work on more detailed floor plans for the clinic and other areas within the medical center. Jacobsen said the inpatient portion of the hospital will see limited review, while the north visitor’s entrance will be seeing some enhancements.

