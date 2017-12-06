Hoss new Harlan Police Officer

HARLAN -- Patrolman Jacob “Jake” Hoss (left) is handed his badge by City of Harlan Chief of Police Frank Clark (right). In a ceremony held recently, Hoss was sworn in as a new Harlan Police officer. He is taking over for Brent Soll, who was promoted to sergeant following the retirement of sergeant Dave Stout. Stout was with the Harlan Police Department for 11 years. (Photo by Jacey Goetzman)