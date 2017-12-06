Hoss new Harlan Police Officer
HARLAN -- Patrolman Jacob “Jake” Hoss (left) is handed his badge by City of Harlan Chief of Police Frank Clark (right). In a ceremony held recently, Hoss was sworn in as a new Harlan Police officer. He is taking over for Brent Soll, who was promoted to sergeant following the retirement of sergeant Dave Stout. Stout was with the Harlan Police Department for 11 years. (Photo by Jacey Goetzman)
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95