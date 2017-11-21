Hotel employee allegedly fabricated armed robbery

HARLAN -- An employee of Settle Inn and Suites in Harlan allegedly falsely reported an armed robbery at the business early Monday morning, Nov. 13, and was arrested for theft and false reporting of the crime.

The Harlan Police Department reports that at 3:02 a.m., the department and Shelby County Sheriff’s officials were dispatched to the Settle Inn and Suites, 5015 Ridgeway Drive in Harlan for a report of an armed robbery at that location.

An employee told officers that he was robbed at gunpoint and the robber then fled.

A perimeter was set up by law enforcement and a K-9 was deployed. No suspect was located.

Upon further investigation it was determined that the employee had taken the money and fabricated the story about being robbed.

The money was recovered, and the employee was arrested.

Taken to the Shelby County Jail was Richard Green, 45, 1302 Hawkeye Ave. in Harlan. Green was charged with Theft 4th (serious misdemeanor) and False Reporting (serious misdemeanor).

Green is currently being held on $1,000 bond.