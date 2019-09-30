Household hazardous waste clean up event Saturday
COUNTY -- The Shelby County Area Solid Waste Agency is sponsoring its annual Free Cleanup Crew Event for residents wishing to dispose of household hazardous waste from their homes.
The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9-11 a.m. at the Shelby County Secondary Roads Department on Industrial Parkway in Harlan.
The Cleanup Crew event is free to any household in Shelby County and no appointments are necessary. Residents attending the event will be served on a “first come, first serve” basis. Leave all products in their original containers and place in trunk for safe delivery.
