Howard to journey to Normandy
ELK HORN – Mike Howard is journeying back to Normandy, France in early June, to participate with the World War II Airborne Demonstration Team in a jump marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day, June 6.
Howard, of Elk Horn, will be in a group that will be the lead aircraft when the participants jump that day. The day prior, the demonstration team will jump in Duxford, England on June 4.
Howard’s journey to Normandy began in October of 2016 at the Fall Jump School of the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team (ADT) in Frederick, OK. He spent a week going through the same training as military parachutists receive.
