Howards gift $100,000 to Elk Horn’s Danish Windmill

ELK HORN -- When Mike Howard visited the Danish Windmill for the first time, he watched the 15-minute video featuring Harvey Sornson, the local farmer who came up with the crazy idea of bringing the 60-foot Danish Windmill to Elk Horn.

Harvey’s comment, “No one said we couldn’t do it…so we did”, made an impression on Howard. As he addressed attendees at the annual meeting of the Danish Windmill on January 28, Howard recounted how Harvey’s story had inspired him in his many successful business ventures.

At the conclusion of his remarks, Mill manager, Lisa Steen Riggs announced that Mike and Lou Howard had donated $100,000 to the Windmill. The air filled with confetti and champagne corks popped as everyone celebrated the Howards’ generous gift.