HOWARDS GIFT $44,000 TO DANISH WINDMILL

ELK HORN -- The Danish Mill Corporation has announced that it has received a $44,000 donation from the Mike and Lou Howard Foundation.

“After receiving the Howard’s generous gift of $100,000 at the Danish Windmill’s Annual Meeting in January from them personally, this additional funding from the Mike and Lou Howard Foundation will help to bring closure to many important capital projects that are works in progress on the Windmill’s master “to do” list,” said Lisa Steen Riggs, the Windmill’s manager.

In addition to completing the roofing and historic restoration project, projects currently underway include retrofitting the replica 900 AD Viking smithy’s home (VikingHjem) with museum quality LED lights, repairing the catwalk, building a Miller’s Path, replacing the aged sprinkler system, and much more.