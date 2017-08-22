Howards purchase Elk Horn’s Danish Inn
ELK HORN -- Mike and Lou Howard, Elk Horn, have announced this week that after the encouragement of a few fellow Elk Horn residents, they have decided to purchase the Danish Inn property.
The two are currently researching ideas and seeking input from Danish experts in the restaurant industry, with hopes of developing a hygge establishment that will entice visitors from out of town/state/country, along with friends and neighbors in the Danish villages and surrounding area.
