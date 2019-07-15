Humidity, heat needed heading into fall

COUNTY -- With the month of June now gone, planting for farmers has also come to an end. Due to an increase of precipitation during the months of April and May, many farmers in Iowa as well as the midwest were forced to navigate a late planting season.

While some farmers may not have been able to get all of their crops in the ground, ISU Field Agronomist Michael Witt says that farmers will now be done with planting and have to put in cover crop for any spots they had to miss out on.

