IKM-M, E-EHK to host commencement Sunday

REGIONAL -- IKM-Manning and Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Schools each will host commencement exercises on Sunday, May 19.

IKM-Manning will graduate 54 students in ceremonies that will be held at 2 p.m. at the IKM-M gymnasium in Manning.

This year’s senior class has selected as its class motto, I don’t know where I’m going, but I’m on my way. The class flower is the white rose tipped in purple, and the class colors are forest green and black.