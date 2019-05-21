IKM-M, E-EHK to host commencement Sunday
REGIONAL -- IKM-Manning and Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Schools each will host commencement exercises on Sunday, May 19.
IKM-Manning will graduate 54 students in ceremonies that will be held at 2 p.m. at the IKM-M gymnasium in Manning.
This year’s senior class has selected as its class motto, I don’t know where I’m going, but I’m on my way. The class flower is the white rose tipped in purple, and the class colors are forest green and black.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95