IKM-Manning bond proposal vote could come in March, 2020
MANILLA – Patrons of the IKM-Manning Community School District may see a general obligation bond referendum as early as March, 2020 with proceeds to help pay for facility needs as identified by a three-year master planning process conducted by the district with help from outside architects and financial planners.
School officials have been sharing results of the facilities planning process with the public, the most recent being Tuesday, Nov. 12 in Manilla.
IKM-Manning Superintendent of Schools Trevor Miller said in a letter to parents, guardians, staff and community members posted on the district website that the master planning process started three years ago as there was not a long-term facilities plan in place. It has been determined that urgent and required work for district facilities, along with the possibility of a new practice gymnasium addition for the middle/high school building, would require approximately $10 million in funding.
