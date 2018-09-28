IKM-MANNING HOMECOMING
MANNING – IKM-Manning will celebrate homecoming this week with a number of activities culminating with the Friday night football game vs. Manson NW Webster at 7 p.m. Sept. 28.
The homecoming court has been selected.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95