Front L to R -- Lily Doyel, Sadie Thompson, Caitlin Muhlbauer, Amelia Vetter, Mya Irlmeier, and Gabrielle Cadwell. Back L to R -- Nathan Blankman, Joey Greazel, Ethan Carter, Alex Lingle, Ian Bornhoft and Keaton Allmon.

IKM-MANNING HOMECOMING

Fri, 09/28/2018 - 9:34am admin
Road Trip at IKM-Manning!

    MANNING – IKM-Manning will celebrate homecoming this week with a number of activities culminating with the Friday night football game vs. Manson NW Webster at 7 p.m. Sept. 28.
    The homecoming court has been selected.
 

