Homecoming candidates include front, from left: Kira Barry, Alexis Karsten, Rylie Muhlbauer, Jenna Mullen, Aly Stadtlander and Katarina Willenborg. Back: Hunter Behrens, Trey Boyle, Jon Brandt, Cody Chapman, Coltan Lesle and Ben Wegner. (Photo by Kim Wegener)

IKM-Manning Homecoming kicks off this week

Thu, 09/15/2016 - 12:00pm admin

    MANNING -- Homecoming Week 2016 has begun at IKM-Manning with a week of spirit days and preparations will culminate with the pep rally, parade, and big game on Friday, September 16.

