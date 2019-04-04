IKM-Manning Jazz qualifies for Iowa Jazz Championships
MANNING – The IKM-Manning Jazz Band has qualified for the Iowa Jazz Championships and will be performing at 9:30 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, April 2 in Ames on the campus of Iowa State University.
IJC is one of the largest co-ed high school events in Iowa, showcasing 60 of the best jazz ensembles in the state. It’s held each year in Ames on the campus of Iowa State University and features 15 bands across four classifications.
