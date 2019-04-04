Home / Home
The IKM-Manning Jazz Band includes front L to R -- Liam Carter, Jessica Christensen, Miranda Lingle, Abby Lingle, Hanna Mullen, Carlee Neil and Katy Wooster. Second row L to R -- Carter Sorensen, Joey Greazel, McKenna Mullen, Brianna Sander, Emma Deets, Timothy Conner, Madde Zeman and John Fisher. Back L to R -- Eli Guzman, Quentin Dreyer, Dylan Spies, Andan Spooner, Nathan Blankman, Conner Richards, Austyn Sweeney and Tanner Spelstra.

IKM-Manning Jazz qualifies for Iowa Jazz Championships

Thu, 04/04/2019 - 2:17pm

MANNING – The IKM-Manning Jazz Band has qualified for the Iowa Jazz Championships and will be performing at 9:30 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, April 2 in Ames on the campus of Iowa State University.
    IJC is one of the largest co-ed high school events in Iowa, showcasing 60 of the best jazz ensembles in the state.  It’s held each year in Ames on the campus of Iowa State University and features 15 bands across four classifications.

