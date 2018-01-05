Home / Home
All dressed up and ready for the event were L to R -- Hajime Okuda, Jaden Jensen, Colby Keller, Abby Gruhn, Grant Kenkel and Amanda Ranniger.

IKM-Manning Prom-goers

Tue, 05/01/2018 - 10:33am admin

MANNING --   The theme for this year’s prom was A Night in Paris, and students were treated to dinner and the dance held at Hansen Halle, Manning Hausbarn Conference Center.  (Photo courtesy of the Manilla Times)

