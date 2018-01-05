IKM-Manning Prom-goers
MANNING -- The theme for this year’s prom was A Night in Paris, and students were treated to dinner and the dance held at Hansen Halle, Manning Hausbarn Conference Center. (Photo courtesy of the Manilla Times)
