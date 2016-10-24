Important financial aid, college planning night set for Thursday, Oct. 27

HARLAN – There are new guidelines involving the completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Leanne Travis, HCHS Guidance Counselor, said all parents of college-aged students should be aware of the changes.

This year is the first time applicants can use information from their already completed 2015 income taxes for the completion of their FAFSA. This is referred to as PPY (Prior-Prior Year). Another huge change involves the date for applying for the 2017-2018 FAFSA being moved up to as soon as possible after October 1 with the previous date being any time after January 1. This allows for earlier planning instead of waiting for the filing of 2016 income taxes or for many who had to utilize estimated numbers.

