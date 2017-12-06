Home / Home

Inaugural Honey/Bacon Fest sizzles into spotlight

Mon, 06/12/2017 - 12:00pm
By: 
Jacey Goetzman, News Reporter

HARLAN -- Harlan will be holding its first Honey-Bacon Fest this Saturday, June 10.
    The festival will be located at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Activities begin at 9 a.m. and last until 5 p.m.
    The genesis of the idea was the manufacturers within Shelby County. The honey manufacturer, Smitty Bee Honey in Defiance and Monogram Foods in the county. Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry Executive Director Todd Valline was also searching for an early summer event which could become annual.
 

