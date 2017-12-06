Inaugural Honey/Bacon Fest sizzles into spotlight

HARLAN -- Harlan will be holding its first Honey-Bacon Fest this Saturday, June 10.

The festival will be located at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Activities begin at 9 a.m. and last until 5 p.m.

The genesis of the idea was the manufacturers within Shelby County. The honey manufacturer, Smitty Bee Honey in Defiance and Monogram Foods in the county. Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry Executive Director Todd Valline was also searching for an early summer event which could become annual.

