Incumbents highlight June 5 primary ballot
REGIONAL -- On Tuesday, June 5, Iowa residents will cast their votes in the primary election. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. So, who is going to be on the ballot for the state offices and Shelby County? And what do statistics say about the democratic governor candidates?
Shelby County
In Shelby County, Democrat Roger Schmitz, Westphalia, and Republican challenger Darin Haake, Harlan, are running for county supervisor. Both will move on to the general election in November. Republican Carolyn Blum is running for county treasurer, Republican Geralyn S. Greer for county recorder, and Democrat Marcus Gross Jr. for county attorney, all unopposed.
Schmitz, Blum, Greer, and Gross are all incumbent candidates.
