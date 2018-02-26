Inland Sea announcement soon

HARLAN – Officials with Inland Sea – Harlan LLC confirmed recently that there may be an announcement soon of the status of the project in Harlan.

“We are in the midst of making changes to the project and will know much more soon,” said Chief Executive Officer Kevin Kimle. “We’ll share as soon as the scope of those changes is ready to announce.”

It was last July that Inland Sea – Harlan LLC announced that Reicks View Farms of Lawler, IA had made an anchor investment in the planned state-of-the-art recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) salmon production facility. Since that time there has been little as far as updates on the project.

