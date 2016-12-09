Inland Sea makes investment pitches at six Iowa cities

HARLAN – An Ames, IA-based firm who has plans to develop a salmon production facility in Harlan offered nearly 30 area investors and residents an inside look at their business plan as well as an opportunity to be a ground-floor investor in the project.

The Tuesday meeting at the Therkildsen Center was one of six held across Iowa allowing the company to tell their story of what could be Iowa’s third inland fish operation.

The company is seeking investors with a net worth of at least $1 million, or an income of $200,000 for each of the past two years, or a $300,000 combined income, if married. Minimum investment is $50,000 with additional investor units sold in $5,000 increments.

