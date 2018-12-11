Home / Home

Insiders detail allegations of "toxic" HCS workplace

Mon, 11/12/2018 - 9:34am admin
Supt. Justin Wagner first agrees then declines request for interview to address allegations, and issues prepared statement

•  40 current, former employees and community members raise concerns about Wagner.

•  Allegations made of medical privacy intrusion, low staff morale, fear of job loss, failure to protect an employee from sexual orientation discrimination, and a "toxic" work environment created by Wagner for some staff in the Harlan Community Schools.

•  Aware of issues, School board issues statement on work place environment; says retaliation prohibited.

