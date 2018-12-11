Insiders detail allegations of "toxic" HCS workplace
• 40 current, former employees and community members raise concerns about Wagner.
• Allegations made of medical privacy intrusion, low staff morale, fear of job loss, failure to protect an employee from sexual orientation discrimination, and a "toxic" work environment created by Wagner for some staff in the Harlan Community Schools.
• Aware of issues, School board issues statement on work place environment; says retaliation prohibited.
