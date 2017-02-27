Internet safety, sexting, drugs seminar planned

HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center and Harlan Community School are collaborating together to provide a free community educational “notMYkid…or is it? What We Don’t Know” seminar, slated for Thursday, March 2 from 6-8 p.m. at the Harlan Community High School auditorium.

The educational program will focus on topics on internet safety, sexting and drug use.

Deb Meissner, Myrtue Medical Center Director Behavioral Health, will be leading the discussion with many local experts and law enforcement. They will present valuable information on current trends, warning signs, prevention strategies and understanding the long term impact on kids.

In addition, a mother will share her personal story of her dealing with losing her teen to drugs.

