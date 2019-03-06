Invasive weed Palmer Amaranth making way toward Shelby County

COUNTY – A newer invasive weed is making its way toward Shelby County this year, and property owners are encouraged to eradicate it immediately to stop the spread of Palmer Amaranth should it appear somewhere this spring and summer.

Shelby County has approved its annual weed destruction and control notice for property owners in the county, effective in May and continuing throughout the summer. Included in this year’s notice is a specific mention of Palmer Amaranth, a Class A noxious weed that must be eradicated immediately.

