Invasive weed Palmer Amaranth making way toward Shelby County
COUNTY – A newer invasive weed is making its way toward Shelby County this year, and property owners are encouraged to eradicate it immediately to stop the spread of Palmer Amaranth should it appear somewhere this spring and summer.
Shelby County has approved its annual weed destruction and control notice for property owners in the county, effective in May and continuing throughout the summer. Included in this year’s notice is a specific mention of Palmer Amaranth, a Class A noxious weed that must be eradicated immediately.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95