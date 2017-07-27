Iowa’s new laws now in effect
REGIONAL -- Hands off.
As of July 1, that’s the new rule regarding phone usage while driving. With the law now a primary offense, officers can stop citizens simply for being on their mobile devices. The law is clear that phones can, however, be used for GPS. If you are caught in violation, the ticket is $30.
