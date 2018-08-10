IOWA’S NEWEST SUPREME COURT JUSTICE
DES MOINES -- Susan Christensen was administered the oath of office as Iowa’s newest Supreme Court justice by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Friday, Sept. 21 in the Iowa Supreme Court chambers.
Christensen, from Harlan, is the third woman to serve on the seven-member court, and the first new justice to join the court since 2011.
