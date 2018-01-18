Iowa’s unemployment rate lowest in 17 years
DES MOINES - Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 2.9 percent for November. The last time the rate was this low was in December 2000. The state’s jobless rate was 3.5 percent one year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate remained at 4.1 percent in November.
