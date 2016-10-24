COUNTY – The Iowa Community Kitchen in Harlan continues to grow this year, adding a new service that is sure to be welcomed for those who wish to have a fresh hot meal every Tuesday of the month.

The community kitchen has partnered with Southwest Iowa Transit to provide free bus service to and from a person’s home to attend the meal. All you have to do is call 267-0755 to reserve a seat on the bus.

“We have some individuals who would like to come down to the church and participate in the meal because the community aspect of this is as important, almost if not more important, than the food itself,” said Todd Valline, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry Executive Director. “The opportunity to get together with groups of people and talk every Tuesday night.