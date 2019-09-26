Iowa experience opens doors to the Smithsonian

IOWA CITY -- Along with a telephone used by Alexander Graham Bell; a 1960 Greensboro, Alabama, lunch counter; Dorothy’s ruby slippers; and Muhammad Ali’s boxing gloves, visitors to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., last spring also may have seen a Hawkeye.

University of Iowa senior Emily Lefeber spent the spring 2019 semester as a daily programming intern at the famed museum. In her role, she introduced artifacts of the past to visitors from around the world—explaining how people used them and how they helped shape our world today. Lefeber also helped design new programming for the museum.

The Harlan, Iowa, native is double-majoring in history and political science, as well as earning her museum studies certificate.