Iowa requesting small birth certificates be exchanged

STATE – The Iowa Department of Public Health Bureau of Health Statistics is taking steps to exchange any newborn birth certificate from May, 1993 to October, 2009, where the birth certificate is a small, wallet-sized card.

The newborn birth certificate wallet cards issued during this time period did not contain enough vital record information to be used for identification purposes, essentially making them less valuable for the purpose they are intended to be used for.

The newborn birth certificate wallet cards were issued from May, 1993 to October, 2009, and after the birth of every child in Iowa. The wallet card was printed as a perforated attachment to a larger document.