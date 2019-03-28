IPIB dismisses Trickel complaint

DES MOINES – A complaint filed with the Iowa Public Information Board (IPIB) by Harlan resident Larry Trickel, alleging violation of the Iowa Opens Meeting Law by the Harlan Independent School District, was dismissed by the IPIB Thursday, March 21.

A dismissal order prepared by IPIB Executive Director Margaret E. Johnson, J.D. said the complaint was deemed legally insufficient and without merit, pursuant to Iowa Code section 23.8(2) and Iowa Administrative Rule 497-2.1 (2)(b).

According to the order, on March 8 Trickel filed a formal complaint against the Harlan Independent School District alleging a violation of Iowa Code Chapter 21 during an open meeting on March 4.

He alleged the district violated Iowa law by not allowing him to speak during the school board meeting. The board had an agenda item labeled “Discussion Regarding Communications from Mr. Larry Trickel,” and during the agenda item certain members of the board discussed questions Trickel had asked of the board concerning its governing activities. He was not provided an opportunity to respond.

The dismissal order said Iowa Code 21.7 states that a governmental body may make and enforce reasonable rules for the conduct of meetings “to assure those meetings are orderly, and free from interference or interruption by spectators.” Although many governmental bodies provide for public comment during a meeting, this is not required by Iowa Code.

