Irwin’s Richards announces he’ll challenge King

IRWIN – Irwin’s Bret Richards has announced his candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives District #4 position currently held by Rep. Steve King, and plans to make a run for the office in 2020.

Richards, 47, is an Army veteran, educator and former businessman who worked from 1999-2015 for his family’s petroleum and convenience-store business before it was sold in 2015.

He currently is an adjunct professor for Creighton University teaching research design and data analysis and other leadership classes to doctoral level students. Richards also has been an adjunct professor for Norwich University and Bellevue University.

Richards has his BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Iowa, his MA in Leadership from Bellevue University, and a PhD in Human Capital Management from Bellevue University.