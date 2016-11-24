Irwin Christmas Market to kick off holiday season
IRWIN – An Irwin Christmas Market is planned for Saturday, Dec. 10, offering a variety of events to celebrate the holiday season.
The market will run from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. that Saturday, and will include everything from a breakfast and craft fair to a tree lighting ceremony and the arrival of Santa Claus.
Fundraising from the day will go to a number of local projects, including IKM/Manning Irwin Elementary School supplies, extra gloves, hats, etc. for students; the IKM/Manning Prom Committee; Greenridge Steam and Engine Show; Irwin Lied Library; Irwin Historical Museum; and to help with medical expenses for Jaxon Rold, Harlan, who is battling cancer.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95