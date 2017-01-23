Irwin man charged with vehicular homicide

COUNTY -- A 24-year-old Irwin man has been charged with vehicular homicide -- operating under the influence following the investigation into a fatality accident last August in Shelby County.

On January 13, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol troopers served an arrest warrant for Orin Wesley Wright III.

The charges stem from an incident which occurred August 21, which resulted in the death of Russell John Buckley, 67, Earling.