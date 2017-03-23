Irwin man gets 10 years in jail, $150,000 restitution for vehicular homicide

COUNTY – An Irwin man has been sentenced to 10 years in jail and ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution after pleading guilty in Shelby County District Court this month to homicide by vehicle – reckless driving.

District Court Judge James Heckerman ordered David Michael Hirsh, 41, to be committed to the custody of the Director, Department of Corrections, State of Iowa, for not to exceed 10 years. Hirsh will be taken to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center at Oakdale, and will be given credit for time served.