Irwin man gets 10 years for motor vehicle homicide

COUNTY – A 25-year-old Kirkman man has been sentenced to 10 years in jail and ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the victim’s family for his role in a motor vehicle accident that killed an Earling man in August, 2016.

Orin Wesley Wright III, 1720 Road M47, was sentenced this month on a charge of Motor Vehicle Homicide by Recklessness. He is committed to the custody of the director, Iowa Department of Corrections, State of Iowa, and will be delivered to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center at Oakdale.

Wright also was fined $1,000, must pay applicable surcharges, and is ordered to enter into a plan of restitution to pay the victim’s estate or his heirs at law the sum of $150,000. He also must pay court costs, attorney fees and sheriff’s fees.

Wright was charged in Shelby County District Court in January, 2017 after an investigation into the fatality accident that occurred in August, 2016.

According to the original complaint, on August 21, 2016 at 2:49 p.m., Wright was driving a vehicle northbound on Linden Road when his vehicle struck the back of a tractor, also northbound on Linden, driven by Russel J. Buckley, 67, Earling. The complaint said the Wright vehicle was attempting to pass 385 feet into a no passing zone traveling uphill.

Reports said Buckley was thrown from the tractor and suffered injuries, and later died October 6 from his injuries.

Wright was accused of operating while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. The complaint said Wright also is accused of having prescription medication in his system that he was unable to provide a doctor’s prescription for.