Like ISL, PPEL funding critical for HCS district

HARLAN -- Harlan Community school patrons will head to the polls Tuesday, Dec. 11 to cast ballots on a number of issues, including a proposed $28.5 million bond issue as well as renewal votes for the district’s physical plant and equipment levy and instructional support levy.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. at the C.G. Therkildsen Ctr. in Harlan.

The December 11 vote for the physical plant and equipment levy is for renewal only. First enacted by voters in 2001, voters then approved the continuation of the levy back in 2010 to begin July 1, 2011, and the current levy expires June 30, 2021.

A successful vote December 11 will renew the levy for an additional 10 years.

The physical plant and equipment levy currently reaps more than $500,000 per year, with the fiscal year 2019 total estimated to be $531,767. Funds are utilized for everything from the purchase and improvement of grounds, construction projects, repairs, remodeling and reconstruction, purchase of transportation equipment or equipment purchases, just to name a few.

Since 2011, the district has utilized the funds for such items as roofs, carpets, band equipment, air conditioning, concrete, display case, snow blower and mower, painting, plumbing, tech equipment, bus radios, custodial equipment, electrical upgrades, boilers, busses, security system, tarp, bleachers, playground upgrades, water heaters, elevators, water coolers, vehicles, door repairs, gym scoreboard, phone system, restroom upgrades and risers, just to name a few.