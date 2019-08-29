ISL, PPEL funding critical for HCS district

HARLAN -- Harlan Community Schools patrons will get another chance to show their support for the school this fall by voting on proposals to renew the district’s instructional support levy (ISL) and physical plant and equipment levy (PPEL).

The HCS Board of Education Monday, Aug. 19 voted 6-0 passing a resolution to consider participating in the ISL. It’s the first step in moving the process forward once again toward vote -- and the first move by the school board to bring the issues back to the public for consideration since they were defeated last December.

