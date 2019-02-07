ISL, PPEL votes expected on November ballot

HARLAN – A vote of school patrons of the Harlan Community Schools for the continuation of the district’s Instructional Support Levy and Physical Plant and Equipment Levy tentatively has been pushed back to the November general election.

The HCS Board of Education initially considered a September date for the vote, but has decided to wait until the November election for a variety of reasons, including cost savings, allowing the newly-appointed interim superintendent to become acclimated in her position and become engaged in the process, and to allow more time to educate the public.

