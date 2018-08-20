ISU Extension committee to nominate council candidates

HARLAN -- Four Shelby County residents have been appointed to the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach council nominating committee, Julie Klein council chairperson announced. The committee is charged with nominating candidates for the five vacancies on the council before Aug. 29, 2018.

Committee members selected to nominate extension council candidates for the 2018 election are Darren Goshorn, Cindy Hanson, Klare Veath and Joel Wahling.

By law, the nominating committee must include two women and two men and cannot include any current member of the council. The committee is required to take county geography into consideration when nominating candidates.