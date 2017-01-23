It’s All About That Bass

HOUSTON, TX – Back in the early 2000s, Harlan Community Schools used to host an annual Fine Arts Festival.

It was a showcase of the musical talent the school district had to offer, and featured everything from small group vocal ensemble acts and solos, to instrumental groups, soloists, jazz band performances and duets. Elementary students to high school students participated in the event, attended by hundreds each year who filled the high school as music enthusiasts.

Then fifth-grader Kyle Gordon, son of Jean (Randy) Feldman, got his first taste of the music season belting out the tuba solo Bicycle Built for Two in the HCHS gymnasium one of those evenings. Never could he have guessed that 15 years later that youngster who played a tuba almost as big as he was would be a featured performer on bass trombone with the Houston Grand Opera.

