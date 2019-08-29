IT’S BACK TO SCHOOL TIME!
HARLAN -- Students in the Harlan Community Schools and Shelby County Catholic Schools headed back to classes last week as the 2019-20 school year officially gets under way.
Back to school night events were held at both SCCS and HCS last week, and the first official day of school was Friday, August 23. Students and staff will have a full week of school this week in both schools.
