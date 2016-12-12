It’s Bell Ringing Season!
COUNTY -- With the holiday season upon us, Shelby County residents know it is time for the annual appearance of the Salvation Army bell ringing campaign.
Locally, Salvation Army volunteers can be stationed in the entry of Hy-Vee and Shopko. Before you pass them by, there are some things that you should know.
Ninety percent of all funds collected in Shelby County stay right here in Shelby County to help friends and neighbors in many ways. Dena Matthews with West Central Community Action, helps distribute local assistance where needed; lately, her biggest request has been for utility assistance.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95