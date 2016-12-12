It’s Bell Ringing Season!

COUNTY -- With the holiday season upon us, Shelby County residents know it is time for the annual appearance of the Salvation Army bell ringing campaign.

Locally, Salvation Army volunteers can be stationed in the entry of Hy-Vee and Shopko. Before you pass them by, there are some things that you should know.

Ninety percent of all funds collected in Shelby County stay right here in Shelby County to help friends and neighbors in many ways. Dena Matthews with West Central Community Action, helps distribute local assistance where needed; lately, her biggest request has been for utility assistance.