It’s Bell-Ringing Season

COUNTY -- The red kettles are showing up all around Shelby County for the 2018 Salvation Army (SA) Bell Ringing Campaign. Officials are asking local residents to please don’t pass them by. Every time you toss your loose change into a counter kettle, or stuff a few bills into a red Salvation Army bucket as you enter Shopko or HyVee, you’re helping someone in your own home county, they say. Ninety percent of all funds collected in Shelby County stay right here in Shelby County to help out friends and neighbors in many ways.

Local SA committee members will ensure that the contributions are used wisely. Dena Matthews with West Central Community Action helps distribute SA funds for local utility assistance. Marian Greer-Stokes, special project coordinator, directs funding for purchasing fans for the elderly, turkeys for the holidays, as well as winter coats, diapers, lice kits and backpacks for kids.

Dave Robinson from Shelby (The Corn Crib) provides occasional assistance to stranded motorists and those in need of a meal, gas or temporary lodging. Other local SA committee members include Ron French of Shelby County Community Outreach (SCCO), who distributes the counter kettles around to area businesses, and Pastor Donna Ewert of the Congregational United Church of Christ, who takes care of making deposits.

If you or your civic or church group would like to participate for a two-hour shift during this bell ringing season, please contact WCCA at 712-755-5602, SCCO at 712-235-7226, or Pastor Donna Ewert at 712-579-9865. Volunteers are always needed and appreciated.