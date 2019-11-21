It’s Bell-Ringing Season

REGIONAL -- A stranded motorist may be given a gas card. A victim of domestic abuse may get a night’s stay in a safe place.

A family short on funds may receive assistance with their rent or utilities, or maybe they need winter apparel, or diapers and lice kits for their children. An elderly person with no air conditioning could get a new fan to help them survive the summer’s heat.

All of these forms of assistance are made possible by funds collected in the Salvation Army Red Kettles by local bell ringing volunteers.

Every time you toss your loose change into a counter kettle, or stuff a few bills into a red SA bucket as you enter Fareway or HyVee, you’re helping someone in your own home county. 90% of all funds collected in Shelby County stay right here in Shelby County to help our friends and neighbors.