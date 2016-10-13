It’s Fire Prevention Week

HARLAN – Does your home have a smoke alarm?

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the answer is likely yes: NFPA research shows that most American homes have at least one. But do you know how old your smoke alarms are? If you’re like most people, you’re probably not so sure.

A recent survey conducted by NFPA revealed that only a small percentage of people know how old their smoke alarms are, or how often they need to be replaced. That lack of awareness is a concern for the Harlan Fire Department and NFPA, along with fire departments throughout the country, because smoke alarms don’t last forever.