IT’S FOR A GOOD CAUSE!

HARLAN -- The Harlan Community Schools raised more than $250 last Tuesday evening for The Native Fund. As part of the fundraiser, some staff were recipients of a pie in the face, including vocal director Chase Schoemaker. Administering the blow is junior Kara Rueschenberg. HCHS’s Ellen Keast is president of the Iowa Association of Student Councils, and said each year the group partners with a non-profit organization to help raise funds, awareness, and to serve their cause. This year, the group is working with The Native Fund, which was founded by Ashton Kutcher and Dallas Clark. The Native Fund’s mission is to help people in the case of natural disasters and help children with terminal illnesses, such as cancer, all of this specifically in Iowa.

By going to thenativefund.org/volunteer, local residents can be a part of the mission by pledging to help out if there is a disastrous event nearby. Residents are in no way obligated to pledge, but by simply filling in name and e-mail address, Shelby County residents can help a fellow Iowan in need. All of the proceeds from last week’s Pie-in-the-Face was donated to The Native Fund as well. The school with the most pledges and funds raised for The Native Fund will see Kutcher and Clark travel to the winning school to give a special thank you.