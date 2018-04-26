It’s Hail; the Snow Came Later...

REGIONAL -- It’s been a week since the region saw one of the strongest mid-April storms in recent history. Shelby County residents are hoping that spring isn’t a no-show this year, and warmer temperatures will arrive next week. Flashback to last Friday-Sunday where the area saw everything from heavy rain, thunder, lightning, hail, high winds and even a twister in southwest Iowa, followed by ice, ice pellets, snow, cold and blizzard conditions from high winds in some areas. Above, the first to arrive was hail on Friday which covered the ground making it look more like snow.