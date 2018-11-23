It’s the Holiday Season!

COUNTY -- The fifth year of the holiday lighting ceremony in downtown Harlan will kick off Saturday, Nov. 24 with lots of Christmas cheer and holiday events to start the season in Shelby County.

The kick-off to the holiday season is a special one, with the lighting of the official Christmas tree, and the sixth year of the exciting continually upgraded lighting displays on the courthouse square. Additional lighting displays are again located throughout town as the community strives to become a Christmas City, complete with holiday lights and events during the holiday season.

Saturday’s event kicks off at 5 p.m. on the east side of the square, complete with the lighting of the official Christmas tree, the arrival of Santa Claus, horse-drawn carriage rides, Christmas carols, refreshments, marshmallow roasting, family movies at the Harlan Theatre, and returning this year – Santa’s Workshop. Officials said come down Saturday evening for the beginning of the Christmas season.

Todd Valline, executive director, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, said the city is doing everything it did last year at the ceremony and have added some items as well.