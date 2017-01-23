IT’S A LEGO® CHALLENGE!

HARLAN -- Daniel Kay works on a Lego® structure at the recently-held Lego® Challenge Night at the Harlan Community Library Thursday, Jan. 12. This month’s challenge was a “secret challenge,” where the kids worked in teams after getting a card telling them what to build. They couldn’t tell anyone what they were building, and after the contest, all guessed the other team’s challenge.

One Thursday each month, the library hosts the Lego® challenge for children and their families, and the structures are put on display. (Photo by Kim Wegener)